Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

