Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Equities research analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.