Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Posts Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance
Shares of CTNT stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $236.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Valuation: How Realistic Is the Price?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Microsoft’s AI Strategy Eases Analyst Concerns—Is It a Buy?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- CrowdStrike Stock Attracts Congressional Buyers—Time to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.