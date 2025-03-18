Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Posts Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of CTNT stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $236.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

