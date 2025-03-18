Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Up 22.1% – Here’s What Happened

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.71 ($0.02). Approximately 6,636,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 3,016,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Chariot Trading Up 14.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.20. The company has a market cap of £24.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Chariot alerts:

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.