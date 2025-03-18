Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading 6.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.39. 3,099,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,312,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,846.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

