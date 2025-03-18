Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,084,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,327% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Cerence Trading Up 4.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cerence
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.