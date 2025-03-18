Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,852.64. The trade was a 5.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,327.84. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,168 shares of company stock worth $4,138,928. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

