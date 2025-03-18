Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,921.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLNXF opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

