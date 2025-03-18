Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,921.0 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
CLNXF opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $40.60.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
