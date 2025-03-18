CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.14 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $3.14 million and $4,179.80 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.03070218 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,312.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

