Carlson Capital Management Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,537,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,741,751.02. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,055,209 shares of company stock worth $289,943,548. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

