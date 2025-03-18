Carlson Capital Management Sells 269 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.5% in the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

