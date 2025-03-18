Carlson Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

