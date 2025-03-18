Carlson Capital Management Acquires 267 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average is $228.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

