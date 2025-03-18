Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 596,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARM. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARM. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,686. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

