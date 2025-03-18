Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) CEO Rachel E. Haurwitz Acquires 20,000 Shares

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) CEO Rachel E. Haurwitz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,782.90. The trade was a 0.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.34. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.77.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
