Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) CEO Rachel E. Haurwitz Acquires 20,000 Shares

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) CEO Rachel E. Haurwitz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,782.90. The trade was a 0.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.34. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

