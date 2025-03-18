Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,485,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 17,193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at C$5.85 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.55.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

