Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAPR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPR stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $585.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 4.10.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.