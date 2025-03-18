Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
CAPR stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $585.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 4.10.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
