Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,548 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.