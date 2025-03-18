Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEC. Fearnley Fonds lowered Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEC. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

