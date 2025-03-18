Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 175,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 113,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$18.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

