CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CAE were worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CAE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE



CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

See Also

