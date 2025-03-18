Cadence Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 236.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

