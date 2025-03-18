Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,990 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTG. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

BTG stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

