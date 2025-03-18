Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,983 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,491,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,203,000 after buying an additional 147,067 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VWO stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

