BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.54.
BT Brands Company Profile
