BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.54.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

