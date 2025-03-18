BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

