BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 453521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

BSF Enterprise Trading Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get BSF Enterprise alerts:

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 2,542.63%.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.