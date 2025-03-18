Brooktree Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for 1.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 124.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 91,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 223,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

DXC stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

