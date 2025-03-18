Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$284.85

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$284.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$249.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$201.24 and a 1 year high of C$264.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$245.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Macky Tall purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

