Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $149.25

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

