Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$30.73

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABX. Scotiabank cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

ABX opened at C$27.44 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$20.65 and a one year high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 230,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.71 per share, with a total value of C$5,936,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total value of C$457,781.77. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

