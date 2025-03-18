Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $19,166,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 957,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,075,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 647,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,143,000 after acquiring an additional 433,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock worth $43,395,200. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $914.53 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.43.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.