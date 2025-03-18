BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 178,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BranchOut Food

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BranchOut Food during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BranchOut Food during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

BOF stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.14. BranchOut Food has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.