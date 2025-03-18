BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $19,838,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 482,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 242,366 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 51,991 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a PE ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

