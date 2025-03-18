Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

