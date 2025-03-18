Boston Partners Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 788,847 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Leidos were worth $459,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 73.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Leidos by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Leidos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.87.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.