Boston Partners Buys 1,524,691 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in eBay were worth $362,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $796,241. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

