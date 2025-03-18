Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.00. Bossard has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Bossard Company Profile

Bossard Holding AG operates in the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

