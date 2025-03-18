Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Releases Earnings Results

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bolt Projects Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Bolt Projects stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Bolt Projects has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $9.98.

Bolt Projects Company Profile

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

