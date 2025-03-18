Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.
Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of BHM stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.70. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.01.
Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile
