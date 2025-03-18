Bloom Burton Estimates BioSyent’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BioSyent in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$128.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. BioSyent has a twelve month low of C$8.24 and a twelve month high of C$12.13.

In related news, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 112,400 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$1,267,557.28. 33.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

