Blockchain Stocks To Consider – March 15th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded equities of companies that actively develop, implement, or incorporate blockchain technology into their operations. Such stocks offer investors exposure to innovative decentralized systems promising greater transparency, security, and efficiency across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.36. 9,323,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,233,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $417.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,842,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,474,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 18,870,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,493,709. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

