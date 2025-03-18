BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:BRWM traded up GBX 4.18 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 500.18 ($6.50). 3,435,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,822. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a one year low of GBX 463.20 ($6.02) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.23). The company has a market capitalization of £957.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 491.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 504.19.

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment trust reported GBX 23.09 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,365.24). 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

