BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 85,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,966. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

