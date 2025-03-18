BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

