BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $152.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

