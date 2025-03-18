BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,308,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,826,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

CB stock opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.97. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.