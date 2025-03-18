BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

