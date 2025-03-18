BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,418 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,567,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,373,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 288,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 139,785 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $103.44.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
