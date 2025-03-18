BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

